 

Dis-Chem branch in Joburg defends decision to stay open after 2 workers test positive for Covid-19

2020-04-24 20:17

Azarrah Karrim

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Dis-Chem in BluBird Shopping Centre, Johannesburg, has defended its decision to stay open after two of their staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

A disgruntled customer, who asked to remain anonymous, complained to News24, saying the store was putting the lives of staff and customers at risk.

"My understanding is that anyone who has been in close proximity to a Covid-19 positive person is supposed to take a 14-day quarantine period, especially when you are in close contact with customers, and especially old people and people who are sick," the customer said.

Customers could be interacting with staff, who might not know that they are positive, the customer added, and said it was understandable that workers were fearful of losing their jobs if they did not return to work.

"They are putting customers and their staff at risk," the customer added.


Earlier this month, the group confirmed one staff member had tested positive in its BluBird store, but said they would reopen three days later, News24 reported.

It said, "all necessary protocols were immediately implemented" and added that the infected employee was sent home to self-isolate.

"The store was closed today and a professional cleaning service, complete with staff in hazmat suits, has been brought in to thoroughly deep clean the whole shop," the company said.

Speaking to News24, Dis-Chem said two staff members who tested positive were in self-isolation, while those who tested negative returned to work.

"The positive employees will be re-tested to confirm negative results before returning to work," the company said.

"The store does not have to stay closed and no staff has expressed concern."

Earlier this month, Dis-Chem at Retail Park in Boksburg had to close its doors after 24 of its staff members tested positive for Covid-19. 

Read more on:    dis-chem  |  johannesburg  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Ramaphosa wishes all Muslims on the continent Ramadaan Mubarak amid Covid-19 pandemic

44 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Ramaphosa visits Covid-19 quarantine facility in Joburg
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kommetjie 06:38 AM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

Chapmans Peak 06:29 AM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

More traffic reports
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results 21 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 