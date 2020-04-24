Dis-Chem branch in Joburg defends decision to stay open after 2 workers test positive for Covid-19

Dis-Chem in BluBird Shopping Centre, Johannesburg, has defended its decision to stay open after two of their staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

A disgruntled customer, who asked to remain anonymous, complained to News24, saying the store was putting the lives of staff and customers at risk.

"My understanding is that anyone who has been in close proximity to a Covid-19 positive person is supposed to take a 14-day quarantine period, especially when you are in close contact with customers, and especially old people and people who are sick," the customer said.

Customers could be interacting with staff, who might not know that they are positive, the customer added, and said it was understandable that workers were fearful of losing their jobs if they did not return to work.

"They are putting customers and their staff at risk," the customer added.





Earlier this month, the group confirmed one staff member had tested positive in its BluBird store, but said they would reopen three days later, News24 reported.

It said, "all necessary protocols were immediately implemented" and added that the infected employee was sent home to self-isolate.

"The store was closed today and a professional cleaning service, complete with staff in hazmat suits, has been brought in to thoroughly deep clean the whole shop," the company said.

Speaking to News24, Dis-Chem said two staff members who tested positive were in self-isolation, while those who tested negative returned to work.

"The positive employees will be re-tested to confirm negative results before returning to work," the company said.

"The store does not have to stay closed and no staff has expressed concern."

Earlier this month, Dis-Chem at Retail Park in Boksburg had to close its doors after 24 of its staff members tested positive for Covid-19.