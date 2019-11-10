 

Disaster management teams on standby as heavy storms predicted for KZN

2019-11-10 16:20

Kaveel Singh

The warning follows the recent deaths of four people in the province in a lightning strike. (iStock)

The warning follows the recent deaths of four people in the province in a lightning strike. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal have been placed on high alert following reports of severe thunderstorms, MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sipho Hlomuka said on Sunday.

He said teams were placed on alert after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) indicated a strong possibility of severe thunderstorms that could lead to localised flooding in large parts of the province.

"This warning comes at a time when the province recently lost four lives in a lightning strike in Mkhuze in northern KZN," said the MEC.

Hlomuka urged residents across the province to be cautious as bad weather still poses "a serious danger to communities".

"Our disaster management teams are on standby in areas that are prone to flooding and they will be monitoring the situation. We have full confidence in our teams' ability to provide the necessary support should the need arise," he said.

He further urged residents to be cautious, "especially motorists and pedestrians".

"Our province has lost many lives to lightning strikes and flooding and we are calling on pedestrians to ensure that they do not cross walkways or bridges that are prone to flooding. Those with livestock are urged to first seek shelter at the slightest indication of lightning," said Hlomuka.

Read more on:    durban  |  weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Attackers rob elderly couple on farm, set house alight

2019-11-10 15:26

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Springboks Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimipi cheered on as kings in East London
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:00 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Strandfontein 14:58 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One jackpot winner bags nearly R350k 2019-11-09 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 