 

Disaster risk management on alert as weather warning issued for Cape Town

2019-06-20 16:14

Tammy Petersen

Overcast weather in Cape Town. (Naseema Barday, News24)

Overcast weather in Cape Town. (Naseema Barday, News24)

A weather warning has been issued for Cape Town by the South African Weather Service for Friday and Saturday, with gale force winds and heavy rains being forecast, the City’s disaster risk management centre has said.

Spokesperson Charlotte Powell said City departments were on standby to deal with the consequences.

"The warning includes gale force north-westerly winds (65-80km/h, gusts 85-90km/h) over the peninsula [on Friday] and heavy rain, leading to localised flooding [on Friday] evening into Saturday morning," she said.

Residents were urged to phone the Public Emergency Communication Centre if necessary, on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.

Service requests can be directed via the City’s call centre on 0860 103 089.

"The City further requests that residents please survey their properties and ensure that all gutters and storm water channels are clear, and to dig trenches around their property if the circumstances require it," Powell said.

