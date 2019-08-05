Disbanded Western Cape ANC told it has to 'restore its values' to rebuild

The disbanded Western Cape ANC will have to focus its rebuilding strategy on finally holding a new provincial leadership congress, and must "restore its values" in the province, it was told on Monday.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte and other national executive committee (NEC) members officially briefed the party's provincial executive committee (PEC) to announce the disbandment of its leadership.

This comes after the ANC announced last week the Western Cape ANC would follow the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in being disbanded by the national leadership after public infighting.

"At a meeting held at the ANC's Cape Town headquarters, Duarte said the movement is looking at restoring its values in the province," said provincial spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen on Monday.

A provincial interim committee (PIC) will be formed to implement the rebuilding, as well as finally taking the Western Cape to an elective conference, which is more than a year overdue.

"The first task of the PIC would be to sort out ANC branches. Each branch will be required to have a programme of action. Afterwards, the PIC will plan and hold regional conferences, before finally arranging a provincial conference, where the next PEC will be elected," said Cruywagen.

'Paralysis', 'Internal disintegration'

On Friday, the SACP in the province welcomed the disbandment, calling it a "necessary intervention to rescue the movement from a state of paralysis".

The Western Cape ANC has endured a rocky few years, with the ANC NEC admitting the "growing internal disintegration" playing out in public made it difficult for it to discharge its duties.

Those tensions reached new highs in 2017, when the party's top brass came to Cape Town to resolve public infighting that was playing itself out ahead of the party's Nasrec conference.

The announcement came days after the ANCYL's leadership was also disbanded.

A faction that successfully campaigned for the league's disbandment though, rejected the party's decision to bring in a "national task team" as it preferred it to be restructured.

