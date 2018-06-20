 

Disgruntled ANC Limpopo members want to interdict provincial conference

2018-06-20 17:49

Paul Herman

ANC flag. (Thulani Mbele, Sowetan, Gallo Images, file)

A group of ANC Limpopo leaders intends to file court papers to interdict the party's provincial conference from going ahead this weekend.

The ANC's Limpopo conference is set to take place from June 22 to 24, and was recently given the green light by the party's national executive committee (NEC).

However, a group of dissatisfied leaders sent a letter to ANC secretary general Ace Magashule indicating their intention to ask the courts to interdict the process.

ANC Limpopo member Khomotjo Mangwale confirmed to News24 that letters circulating on social media were from "concerned" members.

"Yes, we have sent a letter to the SGO (secretary general's office). We intend to do so (interdict the conference)," Mangwale said on Wednesday.

"We are interdicting the processes of the conference that are unlawful. They are not aligned to the ANC's constitution."

'Illegitimate' PEC

He said they would provide more details to the media in due course once they file the papers or depending on the party's response.

"We are going to give you everything at the right time. We are still waiting for the response."

A lawyer's letter from Tumi Mokwena Inc filed in the name of four Limpopo leaders, including Mangwale, says the current provincial executive committee (PEC) is illegitimate, as its term expired in February.

Despite this, the letter states, the PEC has been making decisions, including recognising the Peter Mokaba regional executive committee, whose term had also expired.

The group wants the ANC NEC to remedy the "unconstitutional" mistakes, by appointing a "provincial task team" to oversee branch nominations and branch general meetings ahead of a new date for the provincial conference.

"Failing the above, we hold very strict instructions to institute urgent proceedings before an appropriate court for appropriate relief including an interdict against the holding of the provincial conference scheduled for 22 – 24 June."

The four leaders plan to ask for a costs order.

The other three are Molema Cornelious Nong, Pekane William Mamabolo and Ngwako Kenneth Moholwa.

