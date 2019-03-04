Dismissal of officials at City of Tshwane 'smacks of opportunism inconsistency', says YCLSA

The Young Communist League of South Africa (YCLSA) in Tshwane has welcomed the dismissal of two "unqualified" officials in the office of City of Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

The YCLSA, however, disapproves of the way in which the two officials – former mayoral spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi and head of the private office of the mayor Stefan De Villiers – were fired by city manager Moeketsi Mosola after they were found not to meet recruitment requirements.

"Mosola sprung to action after Stevens Mokgalapa announced at his media briefing last week that he was initiating an investigation against Mosola for his role in the award of the controversial and corrupt GladAfrica contract.

"Mosola did this to show Mokgalapa who's in charge," district secretary Kgabo Morifi said in a statement on Monday.

Mokgalapa soon after his appointment as mayor of Tshwane announced that the City had cancelled the scandal-ridden GladAfrica contract.

GladAfrica scored a R12bn deal to provide the City with project management support, News24 earlier reported.

The YCLSA says the move by the city manager "smacks of opportunism and inconsistency".

The league claims that there are more individuals at the City of Tshwane who need to be shown the door.

The YCLSA names Landela Mahlati who it alleges was given employment contract extensions at the roads and transport department against the advice of human resources and supervisors.

"We demand that she also be shown the door. Mahlati was forced on the department to take care of the exorbitant GladAfrica invoices.

"Mahlati continues to act in a position where the appointment to fill the position was made," Morifi explained.

The YCLSA further alleges that the City of Tshwane extended a contract with who they refer to as the "brains behind GladAfrica" – acting head of the mayor's office Msizi Myeza.

'Reign of terror'

"Myeza is currently sitting on his fifth or sixth extension. He, too, must be axed with immediate effect," Morifi said.

He said Myeza and Mahlati should not receive special treatment because of "their proximity to Mokgalapa and Mosola".

The YCLSA has also noted with concern Mosola's "untrammelled power in running the City like his personal fiefdom" and further calls on the Auditor General's office to temporarily deploy some of its personnel to conduct oversight on the City's capital expenditure to avoid massive looting.

"Mosola is conducting a reign of terror among officials in the City of Tshwane.

"He suspends and dismisses officials at a whim when he has a plethora of misdemeanours against him. We will not relent until Mosola accounts for his litany of misdeeds," Morifi concluded.