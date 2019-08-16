 

Disruptions reportedly 'collapse' ANC eThekwini meeting after mayor removed

2019-08-16 21:57

Correspondent

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is seen during a media briefing. (Jabulani Langa, Gallo Images, Daily Sun, file)

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is seen during a media briefing. (Jabulani Langa, Gallo Images, Daily Sun, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An ANC meeting, held to discuss the removal of Zandile Gumede as mayor and her regional executive committee, has reportedly collapsed after some delegates caused disruptions and overturned tables.

A spokesperson in the region was not immediately available to comment, but eNCA and TimesLIVE reported that the meeting, intended to discuss the regional task team's decisions, did not go as planned.

eNCA reported that scuffles broke out over credentials and the decision to redeploy officials. 

According to TimesLIVE, the meeting at Moses Mabhida Stadium was attended by eThekwini branch secretaries, chairpersons and municipal councillors.

Delegates milled around the parking lot, with a small police contingent standing by. 

Earlier, News24 reported that Gumede's supporters still wanted her to be the City's first citizen and to return as chairperson of the ANC in the eThekwini region.

Gumede was suspended and fired this week from her position following a two-day special meeting of the ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC), which enacted the recommendations of the provincial working committee that she be recalled.

Until two months ago, she was the chairperson of the eThekwini region - the ANC's biggest region in the country.

Gumede is currently out on R50 000 bail after being arrested earlier this year on corruption charges related to a multimillion-rand Durban Solid Waste tender.

The party previously put her on special leave for 30 days in June, which was extended twice after the PEC failed to make a decision.

Spokesperson for Gumede's supporters, Mzomuhle Dube, said they didn't believe the PEC would act in good faith in the matter.

"We have a responsibility to apply fairness," he said.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    zandile gumede  |  ethekwini  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Health warning after caustic soda spills into Duzi River and Inanda Dam

2019-08-16 21:21

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One winner bags R490k in Daily Lotto 2019-08-16 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 