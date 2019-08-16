Disruptions reportedly 'collapse' ANC eThekwini meeting after mayor removed

An ANC meeting, held to discuss the removal of Zandile Gumede as mayor and her regional executive committee, has reportedly collapsed after some delegates caused disruptions and overturned tables.

A spokesperson in the region was not immediately available to comment, but eNCA and TimesLIVE reported that the meeting, intended to discuss the regional task team's decisions, did not go as planned.

eNCA reported that scuffles broke out over credentials and the decision to redeploy officials.

According to TimesLIVE, the meeting at Moses Mabhida Stadium was attended by eThekwini branch secretaries, chairpersons and municipal councillors.

Delegates milled around the parking lot, with a small police contingent standing by.

Earlier, News24 reported that Gumede's supporters still wanted her to be the City's first citizen and to return as chairperson of the ANC in the eThekwini region.



Gumede was suspended and fired this week from her position following a two-day special meeting of the ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC), which enacted the recommendations of the provincial working committee that she be recalled.



Until two months ago, she was the chairperson of the eThekwini region - the ANC's biggest region in the country.



Gumede is currently out on R50 000 bail after being arrested earlier this year on corruption charges related to a multimillion-rand Durban Solid Waste tender.



The party previously put her on special leave for 30 days in June, which was extended twice after the PEC failed to make a decision.



Spokesperson for Gumede's supporters, Mzomuhle Dube, said they didn't believe the PEC would act in good faith in the matter.



"We have a responsibility to apply fairness," he said.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter