District Six: City of Cape Town calls for participation in street renaming

Cape Town's famous District Six was recently in the spotlight at the Western Cape High Court. (Jenni Evans/News24)

Streets in historic District Six could have new names in the near future - but only if people participate in the renaming process.



Cape Town mayor Dan Plato said he was following a request to rename Keizersgracht in District Six to its historical name of Hanover Street.

The mayor has called on residents and interested parties to participate.

From 1968, more than 60 000 of its inhabitants were forcibly removed to the Cape Flats, over 25 kilometres away, after the apartheid government declared District Six a whites-only area under the Group Areas Act of 1950.

Apartheid will always bring painful memories

Plato said the forced removals that took place during apartheid would always bring painful memories to those who resided in District Six.

The proposal is that the renaming could in some way evoke positive memories for those who suffered from and experienced these removals.

"With the legacy of apartheid still present in many aspects of our daily lives, we need to be mindful of the ways in which we can contribute to addressing the wrongs that were committed. One such way is to restore historical names of places, streets and facilities that may have been changed during apartheid.

"While there are many hardships that people will remember, there are some names that bring joy to our communities and with that the memories that have positive associations. The City recently received a proposal for Keizersgracht in District Six to be renamed Hanover Street."

Plato urged residents to give their input to assist the City make an informed decision about the proposal to rename the street.

The public participation process will officially take place from July 15 to 26.