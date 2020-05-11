 

Divorced parents have once-off chance to move children between districts or provinces

2020-05-11 18:05

Alex Mitchley

Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu.

Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu. (GCIS)

Children of separated or divorced parents will now be allowed a once-off move to different metropolitan areas, district municipalities or provinces, provided they meet certain legal requirements.

Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu made the announcement during a briefing on Monday, adding that the regulations which pertain to the movement of children between co-holders of parental responsibilities had been amended.

READ | Lockdown: Separated parents allowed to move kids between houses - new regulations

To be able to transport children between households in different areas, the co-holders of parental responsibilities must obtain:

  • a court order;
  • or a parental responsibilities and rights agreement or parenting plan, registered with the Family Advocate;
  • or a permit issued by a magistrate.

"We specifically made these amendments to allow any child, who was not at the residence of their primary caregiver prior the announcement of the lockdown, to return to the primary caregiver," Zulu said.

ALSO READ | New regulations restore visitation rights for parents with shared custody

"We appeal to all parents/caregivers, who share joint custody, to be reasonable, to act in good faith and to prioritise the health and safety of their children when making decisions about whether children should be moved in the first place.

"We have a zero tolerance for any parent or caregiver who recklessly exposes a child to any Covid-19 risk," she said.

