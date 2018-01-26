 

Dlamini 'was running Sassa like her own shop' - Magwaza

2018-01-26 13:13

Lizeka Tandwa

Former Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza (Lizeka Tandwa/News24)

Former Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza (Lizeka Tandwa/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Former South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Thokozani Magwaza has painted a picture of Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini as someone who showed signs of being drunk with power.

During his testimony on Friday at the Office of the Chief Justice in Midrand, Magwaza described how Dlamini barged into an exco meeting without warning and reprimanded him in front of his subordinates.

He added that Dlamini would also change advisors on a whim.

ALSO READ: Bathabile Dlamini admits she failed to inform ConCourt promptly about Sassa deadline delay

"[The] problem was, [the] minister was running Sassa like her own shop," he said.

Magwaza said that during a Sassa exco meeting in February, Dlamini made a surprise appearance, attending the meeting for the first time without notifying Magwaza.

Dissatisfied with suggestions made by executives, she lashed out at Magwaza, telling him to "concentrate on day-to-day business" and let the workstreams do their work as they "reported to her".

'This is a parallel process'

"She walked outside. I followed her and I said: 'But minister, this is unfair. You are vilifying me in front of my staff.' She said nothing. Her security then stood around her to protect her as if I was trying to attack her."

Magwaza added that Dlamini had been warned on several occasions that the workstreams would be seen as working parallel to the Sassa exco.

"I said: 'Mama, we are trying to push against a parallel process. This is a parallel process'."

ALSO READ: 'I don't understand why the blame is shifted onto me' – Dlamini blames former Sassa CEO in payment scandal

During cross-examination on Monday, Dlamini however said she was not aware that Magwaza and former Sassa director general Zane Dangor viewed workstreams as a parallel process.

Magwaza took the stand on the fifth day of the inquiry.

Dlamini had faced four days of cross-examination where she was reprimanded by the chair of the inquiry, retired judge Bernard Ngoepe, for avoiding questions.

The Constitutional Court ordered last year that an inquiry be held to investigate whether she should be held personally liable for the costs incurred during the Sassa payments crisis.

Investigating 'workstream' appointments

Dlamini said it was "untrue" that the workstreams she established and which reported to her were meant to operate parallel to the work of Sassa, or undermine the agency's work.

The inquiry was established to investigate whether Dlamini sought the appointment of individuals to lead the various "workstreams" to report directly to her.

Further, the Constitutional Court ordered the inquiry to investigate the details of the appointments, such as when people were appointed, who they reported to, and the dates and contents of the report of the workstreams to the minister.

ALSO READ: Sassa debacle inquiry: Judge tells Dlamini to stop dodging questions

Lastly, the inquiry will also look into why the minister did not disclose this information to the court.

During cross-examination, Geoff Budlender, the advocate for Black Sash, which took Sassa to the Constitutional Court last year, argued that Dlamini's most important duty was to ensure that 17 million people depending on social grants received them on time.

Last year, Magwaza said in an affidavit that the workstreams were given a broad mandate to take over the implementation of the project, and that the social security agency was instructed not to interrupt or delay them in their work.

Read more on:    sassa  |  thokozani magwaza  |  bathabile dlamini  |  johannesburg  |  grants  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tshwane bus service suspends operations after 'acts of intimidation aimed at bus drivers'

25 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Capetonians share their feelings about Day Zero
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, January 24 2018-01-24 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTO TRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 