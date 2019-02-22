Dlamini-Zuma warns of growing impatience for govt to deliver on land reform

There are signs of growing impatience, with government coming under considerable pressure to successfully deliver on its land reform initiative, Planning and Evaluation Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Friday.

Dlamini-Zuma was opening a two-day colloquium on land reform in Irene, outside Pretoria.

Dlamini-Zuma said she understood that land ownership in South Africa was an emotive and volatile issue, and that it had the potential to become explosive if not handled properly.

"Land and agrarian reform are a prerequisite for our shared growth and development and it is thankfully no longer up for debate. It is a matter that even our peers and neighbours long recognised," the minister said.

The two-day colloquium will also include discussions with the ANC, EFF, DA and IFP on the political leadership needed for "just and equitable land reform".

The socio-economic dimensions of land reform, as well as the models of agricultural land reform and financing, are also on the agenda and will be discussed.

In December, an advisory panel looking into land reform hosted a conference at the Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni.

The 10-member panel included farmers, lawyers, agricultural economists and academics. It is chaired by Dr Vuyo Mahlati, a National Planning Commissioner and president of the African Farmers' Association of South Africa.



The group of experts were appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in September 2018 to provide independent advice to the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC), comprised of 11 Cabinet ministers and led by Deputy President David Mabuza.

The panel is expected to frame discussion papers on formulating policy proposals on land reform, with respect to restitution, redistribution and tenure reform.

