DNA confirms burnt out body is that of missing Constantia woman

Cape Town - The charred remains found in the boot of a burnt out vehicle at the Diep River train station last week has been confirmed to be that of missing Constantia woman Gill Packham.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the identity was confirmed on Thursday by means of a forensic DNA comparison.

"Late [Thursday] night, a team of detectives attached to Diep River SAPS Detective Services, after working tirelessly for the past week, arrested a 57-year-old man at his residence in Constantia for the murder of Packham," he said.

READ: Constantia family ‘keeping to themselves’ after mom’s disappearance

The man has been taken into custody.



"The suspect, who cannot be named at this stage, will appear at the Wynberg Regional Court on Monday, where he will be expected to apply for bail."

Packham, 57, went missing last Thursday morning (February 22), the same day the burnt out BMW was found at the station. A body was found in the boot after the fire was extinguished.

The administrator had been on her way to Springfield Convent School in Wynberg, where she worked, but never arrived.

She was reported missing by a relative late last Thursday afternoon and had last been seen leaving her home that morning in her green BMW sedan, police confirmed at the time.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter