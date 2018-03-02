 

DNA confirms burnt out body is that of missing Constantia woman

2018-03-02 11:59

Tammy Petersen

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The charred remains found in the boot of a burnt out vehicle at the Diep River train station last week has been confirmed to be that of missing Constantia woman Gill Packham.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the identity was confirmed on Thursday by means of a forensic DNA comparison.

"Late [Thursday] night, a team of detectives attached to Diep River SAPS Detective Services, after working tirelessly for the past week, arrested a 57-year-old man at his residence in Constantia for the murder of Packham," he said.

READ: Constantia family ‘keeping to themselves’ after mom’s disappearance

The man has been taken into custody. 

"The suspect, who cannot be named at this stage, will appear at the Wynberg Regional Court on Monday, where he will be expected to apply for bail."

Packham, 57, went missing last Thursday morning (February 22), the same day the burnt out BMW was found at the station. A body was found in the boot after the fire was extinguished.

The administrator had been on her way to Springfield Convent School in Wynberg, where she worked, but never arrived.

She was reported missing by a relative late last Thursday afternoon and had last been seen leaving her home that morning in her green BMW sedan, police confirmed at the time.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA bakkie sales: Hilux dominates the pack (again)

2018-03-02 12:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police van drives over dog in Elsies River
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, February 28 2018-02-28 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 