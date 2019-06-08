 

Do not fear the roaming lions, says Limpopo environment and tourism MEC

2019-06-08 18:13

Kamva Somdyala

MEC for Economic Development, Environment and Tourism in Limpopo says the pride of 14 lions roaming around in Phalaborwa is "not going anywhere" and has assured residents that there is nothing to fear.

Speaking to the SABC on Saturday, Thabo Mokone said a stakeholder meeting will take place to decide on a way forward. "There will be no darting of the lions," he said.

"People of Phalaborwa should not fear. If people see them, they should report it," added Mokone. 

On Friday morning, Phalaborwa residents were warned against the lions roaming the streets which were believed to have escaped from the Kruger National Park (KNP). However, KNP staff denied that the lions belonged to the game park.

Spokesperson for SANParks Isaac Phaahla said:  "It has been reported that this pride has been residing for more than a year within the Foskor, Phalaborwa Mining Company and direct adjacent areas, moving along the Selati River system. This area is outside, but adjacent to Kruger and also contains elephant, buffalo and other wildlife.

In a series of tweets, the economic development department confirmed this, saying the lions have been residing at the Foksor mine. 

The department stated that neither SANParks nor neighbouring private game reserves would be able to keep the animals "as they might clash with existing lion prides in established territories".

