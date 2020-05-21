Do not return to schools, Sadtu urges teachers in the Northern Cape

Is it safe to send kids back to school before the pandemic is over?

The South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) in the Northern Cape has urged its members not to return to work on Monday after the provincial Department of Education indicated it was not ready.



While Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced teachers would return to school on 25 May, and Grade 7 and 12 pupils on 1 June, Sadtu said an assessment by the provincial department indicated it was not ready to open schools for teachers.

"[T]his delay will definitely have an impact on the reopening for the learners on the 1st June 2020," it added in a statement on Thursday.

"We eagerly await the pronouncement by the MEC on Monday 25 May and trust that the MEC will pronounce the position of the province that will be in the best interest of everyone."

The union added it was not opposed to reopening schools and teachers were keen to go back, but the department "has the obligation to ensure that its employees and the learners return to hygienic and safe schools".

The department previously said the reopening times for school management teams and teachers would be postponed and a new date announced, Sadtu said.