 

Do not return to schools, Sadtu urges teachers in the Northern Cape

2020-05-21 22:48

Azarrah Karrim

Is it safe to send kids back to school before the pandemic is over?

Is it safe to send kids back to school before the pandemic is over?

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) in the Northern Cape has urged its members not to return to work on Monday after the provincial Department of Education indicated it was not ready.

While Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced teachers would return to school on 25 May, and Grade 7 and 12 pupils on 1 June, Sadtu said an assessment by the provincial department indicated it was not ready to open schools for teachers.

"[T]his delay will definitely have an impact on the reopening for the learners on the 1st June 2020," it added in a statement on Thursday.

"We eagerly await the pronouncement by the MEC on Monday 25 May and trust that the MEC will pronounce the position of the province that will be in the best interest of everyone."

The union added it was not opposed to reopening schools and teachers were keen to go back, but the department "has the obligation to ensure that its employees and the learners return to hygienic and safe schools".

The department previously said the reopening times for school management teams and teachers would be postponed and a new date announced, Sadtu said.

Read more on:    sadtu  |  bloemfontein  |  lockdown  |  education  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Serial rapist sentenced to 15 life sentence plus 30 additional years

34 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:18 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 17:01 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player bags jackpot 2020-05-21 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 