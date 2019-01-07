 

'Do the right thing' and cancel Zuma legal fees deal - Maimane asks Ramaphosa

2019-01-07 11:01

Jan Gerber

DA leader Mmusi Maimane, at a press conference at Parliament in December. (Jan Gerber/News24)

DA leader Mmusi Maimane, at a press conference at Parliament in December. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting him to do "the right thing" and cancel a deal in terms of which the Presidency agreed to foot the legal bill of his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.

"I hereby respectfully request that you cancel the deal the Presidency entered into a decade ago with former president Jacob Zuma in which it was agreed that his past and future legal fees in defence of corruption charges against him would be paid for by the state," Maimane wrote in the letter, which was made available to the media.

READ: Kodwa downplays reports that Ramaphosa wants 'frank discussion' with Zuma

Maimane mentioned the ruling of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in December 2018 that Zuma should foot his legal bill himself.  

"It comes as no surprise that Mr Zuma is appealing this ruling, given that this has always been his modus operandi: to delay the course of justice at the taxpayer's expense," Maimane wrote.

"This deliberate delay has been going on for over a decade and has already cost South Africans tens of millions of rands. Mr Zuma's appeal will only serve to delay justice further in a country that is crying out for justice, and which you have promised a new era of accountability. 

"The DA will oppose this latest appeal in court, but you can avoid this costly and unnecessary process by doing the right thing."

Clean break

He also wrote that cancelling the deal with Zuma would represent a "clean break with South Africa's damaging and frustrating past". 

"It would send a clear message to the nation that public money will no longer be abused for personal ends and that all South Africans - including public representatives - will be equal before the law going forward."

Maimane also requested that Ramaphosa make public the terms of the deal and the amount of money "that taxpayers have to date stumped up in defence of his alleged corruption".

"In the spirit of transparency, which you have promised - and since they have footed the bill to date - taxpayers have a right to know. South Africans are tired of murky backroom deals at their expense. They deserve the honest truth," Maimane added.

"It is time to put your country before your party. On behalf of South Africans, please cancel the deal and give us a clean break with the past."

In the accompanying statement, Maimane said: "Cyril Ramaphosa's forked tongue approach to corruption must come to an end."

"He cannot talk seriously about tackling corruption in his party and in his government, and at the same time continue to allow public money to be used to fund Jacob Zuma's decade-long plan to escape accountability. He must choose. And he should choose to cancel this illegitimate agreement," Maimane said.

Frank discussion

The Sunday Times reported that Ramaphosa wanted to have a "frank discussion" with Zuma about his public comments, which diverted from the ANC's official policies.

These include recent statements advocating for the nationalisation of land - in line with the EFF's policy - and his denial of state capture, despite the party's support for the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

On Sunday, ANC head of presidency acting national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa downplayed reports that a meeting would be held to discuss Zuma's recent public comments.

He confirmed that a meeting between the two was scheduled, but said it was a standard meeting that often took place between ANC presidents and their predecessors.

On Saturday, the ANC tweeted a picture of Ramaphosa sitting next to Zuma, both of them smiling broadly, at the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) meeting. 

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  jacob zuma  |  mmusi mai­mane  |  zuma corruption trial  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC engages with KZN communities in run-up to 107th anniversary celebrations

2019-01-07 10:16

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Diver struggles to wade through rubbish in Durban harbour
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 10:54 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Kraaifontein 10:20 AM
Road name: Okavango Road

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 5 January Lottery draw 2019-01-05 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 