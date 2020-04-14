Do you have a question for Professor Salim Abdool Karim? Submit it here





News24 will be speaking to Professor Salim Abdool Karim in order to provide you, our readers, with clarity about the novel coronavirus and nationwide lockdown.

The interactive Q&A will take place on Wednesday, 15 April from 11:30 to 12:30, via Zoom.

Here is how you can submit your question:

Mail us at feedback@news24.com with the subject line: Coronavirus Questions.

You can also tweet us at @News24.

Please include your name and location, and try to keep it short and simple so we can get through as many as possible.





Stay up to date and stay healthy. Subscribe to Health24's Daily Dose newsletter for important updates on the spread of the coronavirus. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab.