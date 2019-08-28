Do you have what it takes to be the Deputy Public Protector?

The portfolio committee on justice and correctional services has called on the public to nominate candidates for the position of Deputy Public Protector.

The term of the incumbent, Kevin Malunga, comes to an end in December.

After the committee's meeting on Wednesday, chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe said in a statement that the public and organisations were invited to nominate suitable candidates by no later than 16:00 on September 20.

Magwanishe said the Office of the Public Protector was a state institution supporting constitutional democracy, established in terms of Chapter 9 of the Constitution.

The Public Protector has the power to investigate any conduct in state affairs, or in the public administration in any sphere of the government that is alleged or suspected to be improper or to result in any impropriety or prejudice; to report on that conduct; and take appropriate remedial action. The Public Protector has the additional powers and functions prescribed by national legislation.

The Deputy Public Protector is appointed by the president on the recommendation of the National Assembly for such a period as the president may determine at the time of such appointment, but not exceeding seven years. The Deputy Public Protector may at the end of his or her term be reappointed for one additional term.

The Deputy Public Protector must be a South African citizen and be a fit and proper person for the post.

He or she must also fulfil one of the following:

Be admitted as advocate or an attorney and have, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years after having been so admitted, practiced as an advocate or an attorney;

Be qualified to be admitted as an advocate or an attorney and have, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years after having so qualified, lectured in law at a university;

Have specialised knowledge of or experience, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years, in the administration of justice, public administration or public finance;

Have, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years, been an MP;

Have acquired any combination of experience mentioned above, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years.

Nominations and applications must contain a curriculum vitae (CV) with the nominee or applicant's full name; ID number and gender; contact details, including physical address, telephone or cellphone number and email address; relevant previous work experience (including relevant dates and organisations concerned); and academic qualifications.

In the case of nominations, the nomination must also contain the full name, address or email address and contact details of the person or organisation making the nomination and a signed acceptance of the nomination by the nominee.

A list of all the nominations and applications received will be published in order to allow members of the public to comment on the suitability of candidates. The shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a screening process.

Nominations and applications must be directed to the committee's secretary, Vhonani Ramaano, at 3rd Floor, 90 Plein Street, Cape Town, 8000, PO Box 15, Cape Town, 8001. Ramaano can also be reached at 021 403 3820 or vramaano@parliament.gov.za.

