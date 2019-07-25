 

Do you know this man? Cops need public's help to find Cape Town restaurant owner murder suspect

2019-07-25 11:47

Kamva Somdyala

Police in the Western Cape are calling on the public’s assistance to apprehend a suspect (pictured) wanted in connection with a murder which took place at Angelo’s Pizza Place in Blackheath. (Supplied).

Western Cape police are calling for the public’s assistance in the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a murder at Angelo’s Pizza Place in Blackheath last month.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut revealed that a man entered the pizza place just after 09:00 on Thursday and found the 25-year-old shop owner in the restaurant.

"While the shop owner, Angelo Nunes, was alone inside the shop, the suspect took out a firearm and fired several shots, fatally wounding him," said Traut.

"Through video footage, it can be seen how the suspect fled the scene with a second suspect who was waiting for him on a motorbike."

A murder case was opened by police for further investigation.

Traut revealed that nothing was taken from the store or the deceased. The motorbike, used as a getaway vehicle, was later recovered on the N2 highway near to Nyanga.

Police in the Western Cape are calling on the publ
                                   WC Police are asking for assistance in identifying the above suspect (Supplied).

Anyone with information regarding this fatal shooting and the identifying of the suspect can contact the investigating officers, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Thebus on 082 334 7486, or Constable Nkululeko Magqaza on 082 777 6898 at the Mfuleni police station.

