 

Do you want a swab with that? Drive-through coronavirus testing site opens in Cape Town

2020-04-03 06:14

Tammy Petersen

Dr Naeem Kathrada (far right) with Sister Nontembiso Kafu and Dr Abdul Rawoot. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Dr Naeem Kathrada's branch of medicine may not be in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, but his organisational skills have seen him get Gift of the Givers' first Cape Town drive-through coronavirus testing site up and running.

More than a week ago, the disaster relief NGO's founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, phoned Kathrada - a dentist - and gave him the simple, yet complex, message: "Naeem, we need a testing station in Cape Town.

"That was it," recalled Kathrada who is also the organisation's provincial medical coordinator.

On Thursday, he delivered - five doctors, a nurse and dietician were ready to receive people who suspected they might have contracted Covid-19.

Kathrada said it took only 20 minutes to be tested at their site, set up in a parking lot in Bellville. And you never have to leave the comfort of your car.

Payment and paperwork is done after an appointment is booked by phone on 0800 786 911 a day before the test.

A questionnaire must be completed and submitted together with an EFT payment of R750 to cover the testing cost, which is cheaper than average as the organisation had facilitated reducing the charge and does not take any remuneration for its efforts.

Dr Naeem Kathrada (far right) with Sister Nontembiso Kafu and Dr Abdul Rawoot. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Only those with a doctor's referral will be tested as per the requirements by the Health Professions Council of South Africa and all cases have to adhere to the case definition criteria required by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

Gift of the Givers already has six other similar sites in other parts of the country and more are being earmarked.

The Bellville site, which operates from the parking lot of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings in Mispel Road, is the first testing facility being run by the NGO in the Western Cape. The province has recorded the second highest number of infections in South Africa.

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in South Africa had risen to 1 380 by Wednesday, up by 27 from the day before. At the time, the Western Cape, at 326, was second to Gauteng, which recorded 645 cases.

On Thursday, Premier Alan Winde confirmed the province had now recorded 393 positive cases, with the majority - 321 - in the Cape Town metro.

Kathrada believes once word of its Bellville facility spreads, his team will probably test about 50 people a day.

"If there is an increased need, which I think there would be, we will double up," he said, pointing out two tents from which the staff could work.

A medical laboratory based in Johannesburg co-ordinated the sites and reported to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), Gift of the Givers' Ali Sablay confirmed, while all tests are carried out at an NICD accredited laboratory in Durban.

Read more on:    gift of the givers  |  cape town  |  coronavirus
WATCH LIVE | Ministers to update media on relaxed lockdown regulations
