 

Doctor bites off tongue of 'patient' who allegedly tried to rape her

2019-06-05 19:37

Ntwaagae Seleka

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A doctor at a hospital in the Free State has fought off an alleged would-be rapist by biting his tongue off.

At the time of the incident, she was attending to the 32-year-old suspect who was posing as a patient at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein on Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo said the suspect had allegedly tried to rape the doctor.

"The suspect fled the scene after the doctor bit his tongue off," added Mbambo.

Nearby health institutions were immediately notified to be on the lookout for the suspect in case he visited them seeking medical attention.

The police eventually tracked him to the National District Hospital, where he had sought treatment.

He is currently under police guard at the hospital and is expected to appear in court as soon as he recovers.

It has not yet been established how he had managed to gain entry to the hospital at around midnight.

Mvambi said the suspect had first visited the hospital on Saturday posing as a patient.

"He pretended to be sick, but the hospital quickly established that he was not. The suspect then showed up at the hospital again on Sunday and security guards noticed that he was behaving strangely."

The suspect was then told to return to the hospital on Monday to see social work services, but he didn't show up," said Mvambi.

Done security assessments

"Immediate security measures were put in place to make sure that any breaches are swiftly attended to," said Mvambi. "It is by the grace of God that the doctor had the strength to fight back and bite the suspect's tongue off. She is currently undergoing medical tests and counselling."

Free State health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi applauded everyone who had played a role in ensuring that the suspect was swiftly arrested.


Read more on:    bloemfontein  |  sexual assault
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Thursday's weather: Temperatures drop across most parts of SA, more rain expected in the Western Cape

2019-06-05 19:19

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Double winners in Tuesday's draw 2019-06-04 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 