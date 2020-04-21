Doctors to Ramaphosa: Ongoing hard lockdown will likely cause far greater suffering than pandemic

Almost 30 doctors calling for the relaxation of the current hard lockdown argue they see far greater harm to the healthcare system and economy by further delaying the inevitable spread of the virus.



In a signed letter, the doctors praised President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership for managing the outbreak thus far, adding they were now appealing for him to lift the "hard lockdown".

"As those who are most at risk once the pandemic takes off in South Africa, we do not request this lightly," the letter addressed to Ramaphosa read.

"We see far greater harm to our healthcare system and our economy by further delaying the inevitable spread of the virus. The ongoing 'hard lockdown' will likely cause far greater suffering in the short and long term than the pandemic itself."

The healthcare system and economy were already on its knees at the outbreak of the virus, the letter read, and many who have not contracted the virus were not getting the treatment they required as hospitals were emptied for Covid-19 patients.

There was a misconception and "ill-founded fear" the virus was fatal and the lockdown would purge the country of it, the letter - compiled by graduates from the University of Cape Town's MBChB 1993 class - said.

"This present fear has caused many people to discount the future of our country, which is currently at risk. SARS-CoV-2 is here to stay.

"The truth is that people will die, but even more will recover. We will do our best as a country and medical fraternity to treat the infected patients, but we also need to start paying attention to the other illnesses which have continued to progress relatively untreated."

The virus had allowed for a "moment of pause to reflect on many things", such as healthcare and support of the less privileged, the letter added.

"While we hope that lessons learnt will contribute positively to our new normal, it's time to hit the play button again. If we start the wheels turning soon, we stand a chance of recovering.

"If we languish at the bottom of this pit, we will do irreparable damage to our future and those of our children. Life needs to go on if we are to survive in any respectable form."

Almost 30 doctors - from general practitioners, psychiatrists and researchers to surgeons - have signed the letter, which the UCT alumni said was "informed by extensive discussions and sharing of experiences and evidence".

This, the compilers of the letter said, was shared on their WhatsApp class group with doctors working in South Africa and around the world.

Ramaphosa is due to address the nation on Tuesday night on the ongoing talks around policies to ease the ailing economy.

"You have successfully galvanised unanimous support for the tremendous challenge facing us as a country and specifically as the healthcare profession.

"It has given the medical community time to prepare for the predicted surge of seriously ill patients. The public has also been handed a clear indication of the gravity of the situation," the letter said of Ramaphosa.

"It has not, however, eradicated the anticipated pandemic from our country, merely delayed it. While in Europe and North America, funding might be available to balance the number of severely ill with the number of hospital beds and ventilators; we do not see this as a viable option for South Africa."