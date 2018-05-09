 

Doctors unable to enter Tshepong Hospital as protest action continues in North West

2018-05-09 11:58

Protesters have blocked healthcare workers from entering Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp as protests continue in the North West following the possible resignation of beleaguered Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

According to recent tweets, the situation remains tense in the province as doctors and ambulances have not been allowed to access the hospital.

News24 previously reported that protesters stormed the hospital last week and forced staff out.

North West protesters chase doctors, nurses out of hospital

According to TimesLive, staff are protesting against a shortage of healthcare workers and alleged corruption in the department. Furthermore, community workers and counsellors are joined in the protest against their low remuneration of R2 500 a month. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa last month decided to place the North West health department under the administration of the national government, in the wake of the protests in the province. 

He had appointed a task team to get to the bottom of the crisis. Today is the deadline for the team, under the leadership of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, to report back to the Presidency on the state of governance in the province.

Health services in the province have been affected after trade union, National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union embarked on a strike more than two months ago.

The ongoing violent protests in the North West originated as calls for Mahumapelo to step down.

Mahumapelo told News24 on Tuesday evening that he will be "packing my bags and going home from tomorrow (today)", after telling the provincial legislature that he will hand over a letter to the speaker on Friday.

'Packing my bags and going home from tomorrow,' says Supra Mahumapelo

TimesLive reported that police are on the scene but they not assisting health workers in gaining access to the hospital.


