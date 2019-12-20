 

Domestic violence report leads to discovery of arms cache in Vanderbijlpark

2019-12-20 11:16

Tammy Petersen

Rifles, shotguns and pistols were among over 40 high calibre firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition discovered in Vanderbijlpark on Thursday. (Supplied, SAPS)

Rifles, shotguns and pistols were among over 40 high calibre firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition discovered in Vanderbijlpark on Thursday. (Supplied, SAPS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A cache of more than 40 high calibre firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition was discovered in Vanderbijlpark by officers who responded to a domestic violence case, Gauteng police said on Friday.

Spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said a woman contacted police on Thursday about a "dispute" at her home.

"While the police were inside the house, their observation and focus led to the discovery of 43 firearms of different calibres and approximately 2 000 ammunition, some concealed in containers," Peters said.

"A 31-year-old man has since been arrested after he could not provide satisfactory answers or prove the validity of such a large quantity of firearms and ammunition. Also, no proper documentation was produced to substantiate the storage of weapons."

PICS | Man arrested after massive stash of guns, ammunition discovered in shipping container on smallholding

An investigation is under way to determine the origin of the arms - which include rifles, shotguns and pistols - and ammunition and to establish if they could have been used in the commission of an offence.

The man is expected to appear in the local magistrate's court soon for the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Acting national police commissioner Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola applauded the seizure, which was made during the period of firearm amnesty which started on December 1 and runs until May 31 2020.

"We have embarked on a nationwide campaign to encourage people [who] are illegally in possession of or have unwanted arms and ammunition to take advantage of this amnesty period to hand them over to police without fear of prosecution," Masemola said.

However, should a person be found in possession of the guns by police as opposed to voluntarily surrender, they cannot rely on the amnesty period for exoneration from prosecution.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Six firefighters battling Garden Route wildfire treated for smoke inhalation

2019-12-20 08:54

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Load shedding puts small businesses in the red
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Brackenfell 10:54 AM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Fish Hoek 10:54 AM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Two Daily Lotto players just got R200k richer 2019-12-19 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 