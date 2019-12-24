Donations pour in for funeral of slain 5-year-old from Lavender Hill

Donations towards the funeral service of slain five-year-old Valentino Grootetjie are well underway.

This after the boy was shot dead during an alleged gang shooting in Drury Court, Lavender Hill, Cape Town, on Saturday afternoon.

Lavender Hill activist Lucinda Evans, who is also director of non-profit organisation Philisa Abafazi Bethu, said the organisation had contributed 100% towards the funeral costs.

At the same time, other donations received were used to renovate the family's home and pay for transport that will be used during the funeral.

"We are 70% with donations for the food that we need. So, we are still asking for donations of tea, coffee, milk and sugar," Evans said.

The organisation has condemned the continued gang violence in the area, which resulted in the death of innocent children, like Valentino.

Evans said it was not the first time the NPO was assisting in the funeral arrangements of a child who was victim of gang violence.





She added it was saddening that at a time when families were supposed to be in a joyous and happy mood in celebration of Christmas, it was not the case and funeral arrangements were underway.

Evans said Valentino's mother, who is also has a six-week old baby, was still distraught and was receiving all the necessary support.

Valentino's memorial service will be held at 18:00 on Thursday at 37 Drury Court, Lavender Hill, while the funeral will be held on Saturday morning at Levana Primary School. He will be buried at Plumstead Cemetery.

Philisa Abafazi Bethu has thanked all the generous donors who have assisted in affording little Valentino a dignified burial. People who still wish to make donations are urged to contact Evans on 073 424 4665.

