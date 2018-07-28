'Don’t be scared of the land debate' - Malema tells whites

What To Read Next

EFF leader Julius Malema during the Party's 5th anniversary celebrations. (EFF via Twitter)

White people could enjoy their gardens when land is returned to the people as house break-ins would stop, according to EFF leader Julius Malema.

He was speaking at the political party’s 5th birthday celebrations in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape on Saturday at the Sisa Dukashe stadium where throngs of supporters gathered.

'Don’t be scared of the land debate'

"I want to make a clarion call to fellow white South Africans: Don’t be scared of the land debate, because the land debate is going to liberate you from yourselves."

He said white people stayed behind high walls, "because you are scared you will be attacked tomorrow".

"Who will attack you? For what?

"You know you have done something wrong."

'Enjoy the beautiful gardens'

He said that if white people "released the land" then "you shall collapse the high walls and enjoy the beautiful gardens".

Malema promised that once they were busy with the land, robbers would stop.

"We are breaking into your houses because we have nothing to do, because we are idling.

"Give us the land – you shall know a permanent peace," he declared.

Malema also took a swipe at the ANC stating that the EFF is like the second coming of 'Jesus' and the ANC is 'buried in Qunu'.

"There was an impression that the ANC will rule until Jesus comes back…" Malema told the celebratory crowd. "In their dreams."

