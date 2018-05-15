 

Don't exaggerate, Sisulu asks AfriForum

2018-05-15 21:00

Jan Gerber

Lindiwe Sisulu. (File, Beeld)

Lindiwe Sisulu. (File, Beeld)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Don't exaggerate.

This was International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's message to AfriForum, the conservative so-called civil rights organisation whose members recently travelled to the US where they met with conservative think tanks, Republican senator Ted Cruz's staff and did an interview with Fox News – the White House's news channel of choice.

Their aim was to lobby role players in the US about what they call the "persecution" of Afrikaners, especially with relation to farm murders and Parliament's decision to start a process to review section 25 of the Constitution with an eye on making expropriation without compensation possible.

Upon their return, AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said "you cannot equate crimes against humanity with apartheid" because according to him millions were killed during the Holocaust compared to what he estimated to be around hundreds of people killed by the apartheid regime.

Asked what she made of AfriForum's travels, Sisulu started her answer by saying AfriForum had the right to go and "lobby for whatever they want to lobby for".

"What we find very offensive, is when they exaggerate the situation," she said.

Blatant lies

She said she had seen several video clips that the organisation had sent out.

"We have over and over indicated that the issue of land is in the Constitution," she said.   

She said since 1994 the government had been very cautious in implementing land reform.

"Our people are growing agitated," she said.

She said Parliament came to its decision on expropriation without compensation and it would be debated very seriously.

"The horror stories about what is going on in South Africa [are] blatantly false," she said.

"We condemn what they're doing there and we ask them to stop."

She said while AfriForum couldn't be stopped from going overseas to see people, she appealed to them "as South Africans" to refrain from spreading exaggerated views about what was happening in South Africa. 

Read more on:    afriforum  |  kallie kriel  |  ted cruz  |  lindiwe sisulu

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Opposition parties walk out of KZN legislature as Zuma makes surprise appearance

2018-05-15 20:36

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: De Lille, DA react to court judgment
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, May 15 49 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 