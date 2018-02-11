Don't give in to Zuma's 'demands' in exit talks - DA

Cape Town – The DA said it was an insult to South Africans that President Jacob Zuma, according to reports, demanded a host of conditions as part of his removal of president.

The DA’s federal council chairperson James Selfe said on Sunday it was unthinkable and an insult to South Africans should he be granted his wishes after breaking his oath of office and disrespecting the constitution.

There has been growing calls for Zuma to resign as president of the country, and he has been locked in intense meetings with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa over the last week.

READ: #Zexit to be resolved on Monday: 'We know you want closure', says Ramaphosa

Last week, the State of the Nation was postponed in what was seen as a sign of mounting pressure within the ANC for Zuma to be ousted.



Selfe said the DA noted reports that Zuma had demanded a host of conditions including state-guaranteed safety for himself and his family, that his security detail remains in place and that his legal fees for current and future legal matters are paid for by the people of South Africa.

"The Spy Tapes case alone it is estimated to have cost R30 million or more in legal fees," Selfe said.

"It is unthinkable that Zuma would demand a continuation of his security detail and state-funded legal fees. If Zuma wants maximum security, he can take up residence at a state-funded prison," he said.

READ: No amnesty for Zuma, demands SACP amid Zexit talks

Selfe said Zuma’s legal battles had cost South African taxpayers too much money already.

"If Zuma’s demands are met by the ANC, it would be a damning indictment on ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa who has chosen to negotiate a dignified exit for the man faced with 783 counts of corruption, fraud, money-laundering and racketeering, who was at the heart of the Nkandla scandal and who likely facilitated State Capture," Selfe said.

"This is an insult to the people of South Africa and the DA will not stand for this. Jacob Zuma broke his oath of office, willfully disrespected our Constitution and brought our economy to its knees. He must be prosecuted and, if found guilty, be locked up for his crimes," he said.