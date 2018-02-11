 

Don't give in to Zuma's 'demands' in exit talks - DA

2018-02-11 23:02

Jan Bornman

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – The DA said it was an insult to South Africans that President Jacob Zuma, according to reports, demanded a host of conditions as part of his removal of president.

The DA’s federal council chairperson James Selfe said on Sunday it was unthinkable and an insult to South Africans should he be granted his wishes after breaking his oath of office and disrespecting the constitution.

There has been growing calls for Zuma to resign as president of the country, and he has been locked in intense meetings with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa over the last week.

READ: #Zexit to be resolved on Monday: 'We know you want closure', says Ramaphosa

Last week, the State of the Nation was postponed in what was seen as a sign of mounting pressure within the ANC for Zuma to be ousted.

Selfe said the DA noted reports that Zuma had demanded a host of conditions including state-guaranteed safety for himself and his family, that his security detail remains in place and that his legal fees for current and future legal matters are paid for by the people of South Africa.

"The Spy Tapes case alone it is estimated to have cost R30 million or more in legal fees," Selfe said.

"It is unthinkable that Zuma would demand a continuation of his security detail and state-funded legal fees. If Zuma wants maximum security, he can take up residence at a state-funded prison," he said.

READ: No amnesty for Zuma, demands SACP amid Zexit talks

Selfe said Zuma’s legal battles had cost South African taxpayers too much money already.

"If Zuma’s demands are met by the ANC, it would be a damning indictment on ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa who has chosen to negotiate a dignified exit for the man faced with 783 counts of corruption, fraud, money-laundering and racketeering, who was at the heart of the Nkandla scandal and who likely facilitated State Capture," Selfe said.

"This is an insult to the people of South Africa and the DA will not stand for this. Jacob Zuma broke his oath of office, willfully disrespected our Constitution and brought our economy to its knees. He must be prosecuted and, if found guilty, be locked up for his crimes," he said.

Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  jacob zuma  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Fight against crime is in full swing, assures Mbalula

2018-02-11 22:26

Inside News24

 
/News
Ramaphosa breaks silence on #ZumaExit talks; says NEC will finalise #Zexit on Monday
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Dunoon 21:58 PM
Road name: N7

Hout Bay 21:34 PM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, February 10 2018-02-10 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Senior Backend Rails Developer

Cape Town
Goldman Tech Resourcing
R500 000 - R700 000 Per Year

.Net Developer

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R360 000 - R480 000 Per Year

Trainee Auditor

Cape Town
Certified Master Auditors (South Africa) Inc.
R5 000 - R15 000 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 