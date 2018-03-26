 

'Don't give up,' says 74-year-old master's graduate

2018-03-26 10:51

Jenni Evans

Elizabeth Robertson. (Picture: Stellenbosch University)

Elizabeth Robertson. (Picture: Stellenbosch University)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

When Elizabeth Robertson, 74, started her master's degree at Stellenbosch University, her fellow students thought she was a new professor on campus.

Once the students found out she was one of them, they were polite, respectful, and turned, like her, to stressing about whether they would pass.

"I am still astounded," said Robertson, of her graduation on Thursday last week with a master's degree in ancient cultures, cum laude.

Robertson, who is originally from England, told News24 that there were many days that she just wanted to give up, and when she handed in her dissertation, the wait for the examiners' feedback was so long that she feared the worst.

"I really began to think I had failed," she said.

Robertson studied the 6th and 5th century BCE educational systems in Athens and Sparta, the two most prominent city states in those periods.

Her thesis topic was "Growing up Greek: The differing journeys through childhood in ancient Athens and Sparta".

It was not her first time at university.

Her major for her Bachelor of Arts degree had been in history.

'Blood, sweat, tears'

Her husband died in 2010 and a few years later she moved to Stellenbosch and then to Somerset West, according to Stellenbosch University's biography on her. Robertson did not know anybody except her daughter and her daughter's family.

She felt it would be unfair for her daughter and her family to keep her entertained, so when she saw an advertisement for a postgraduate diploma at Stellenbosch, she signed up, and completed it in 2014.

"I thoroughly enjoyed it," she said.

"When it was done I didn't know what do with myself. So I thought I would do a master's."

She said the last three months of the programme were difficult and draining – "a nightmare really".

Asked for advice to other students struggling with the last long haul, she said: "Think how much it has cost you in blood, sweat, and tears. Don't give up. It's just the last hurdle."

Although Robertson reads a lot and misses the depth she found in the books she read for her master's, for now further study is not part of her plan.

"But I won't say never," she laughs.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    stellenbosch university  |  cape town  |  education

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

2 pupils among 4 pedestrians killed in KZN after taxi drives into them

2018-03-26 10:20

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Huge group gathers for Buchan as he prays for rain and saves gang leaders
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 24 2018-03-24 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 