 

Don't swim at Clifton beach, City of Cape Town warns after sewage spill

2018-07-18 12:03

Jenna Etheridge

Clifton Beach (PHOTO: Seeff)

Cape Town residents have been advised to avoid the water off Clifton beach because there has been a sewage spill.

Safety and Security mayoral committee member JP Smith said on Wednesday that the spill was at Clifton 1st Beach, in the vicinity of 40 Victoria Road.

"The spill emanated from a sewer blockage at a nearby property and the City’s teams are hoping to repair the blockage as soon as they’re able to gain access to the property," he said.

"Any form of full-contact recreational activity such as swimming, diving, water skiing, surfing, paddle skiing and wind surfing may increase the risk of gastrointestinal problems, as well as skin, eye, ear and respiratory irritations."

Use sea at own risk

People should use the sea at their own risk.

"City Health will erect signage to warn the public about the situation and will inform the public once the spill has been resolved and this area of the beach is safe again."

Clifton Surf Lifesaving Club manager Geoff Bolton said some people were in the water, although it was relatively quiet.

"We still have our regular water users here."

He said there were no warning signs up yet.

Smith told News24 that environmental health officials had committed to placing the signs and they would be up soon.

