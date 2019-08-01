 

Double blow for Omotoso as Home Affairs official surprises him with bad news in court

2019-08-01 18:57

Nosipiwo Manona, Correspondent

Timothy Omotoso. (Netwerk24)

Timothy Omotoso. (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Rape-accused televangelist Timothy Omotoso received a double blow on Thursday after a Home Affairs official gave him some bad news in the High Court in Port Elizabeth, much to his amazement and that of his wife and supporters.

Following his unsuccessful attempt to compel the State to give further evidence in his rape trial, the surprise visitor told a stunned Omotoso in court that his application to lift his prohibition as an illegal resident in South Africa was unsuccessful.

His supporters demanded the official speak through his lawyer, advocate Peter Daubermann.

Daubermann, however, declined and said: "I only represent you on this [trial] matter."

As Omotoso left the courtroom, his supporters shouted: "My Pappa, My Daddy! We love you Daddy."

Earlier on Thursday, Judge Irma Schoeman ordered that the trial should continue on Friday as scheduled after denying the defence's bid that the State be compelled to hand over more details of the charges against Omotoso and his two co-accused, Lusanda Lusani and Zukiswa Sitho.

Judge Schoeman said the provision of further particulars should be fair to both parties, adding the State could not provide particulars if it was not known to them.

She was of the opinion that Daubermann was being deliberately obtuse.

Following her ruling, Daubermann asked the court for a further postponement so he could prepare for the trial on Friday.

Acting National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sibulele Mboyi said it welcomed the judgment, adding it was always the NPA's belief that it had handed over sufficient details.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    npa  |  timothy omotoso  |  port elizabeth  |  courts  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Seal and turtle rescued from discarded fishing net

2019-08-01 18:44

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Humpday happiness for one 2019-07-31 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 