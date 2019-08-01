Double blow for Omotoso as Home Affairs official surprises him with bad news in court

Rape-accused televangelist Timothy Omotoso received a double blow on Thursday after a Home Affairs official gave him some bad news in the High Court in Port Elizabeth, much to his amazement and that of his wife and supporters.

Following his unsuccessful attempt to compel the State to give further evidence in his rape trial, the surprise visitor told a stunned Omotoso in court that his application to lift his prohibition as an illegal resident in South Africa was unsuccessful.

His supporters demanded the official speak through his lawyer, advocate Peter Daubermann.

Daubermann, however, declined and said: "I only represent you on this [trial] matter."

As Omotoso left the courtroom, his supporters shouted: "My Pappa, My Daddy! We love you Daddy."

Earlier on Thursday, Judge Irma Schoeman ordered that the trial should continue on Friday as scheduled after denying the defence's bid that the State be compelled to hand over more details of the charges against Omotoso and his two co-accused, Lusanda Lusani and Zukiswa Sitho.

Judge Schoeman said the provision of further particulars should be fair to both parties, adding the State could not provide particulars if it was not known to them.

She was of the opinion that Daubermann was being deliberately obtuse.

Following her ruling, Daubermann asked the court for a further postponement so he could prepare for the trial on Friday.

Acting National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sibulele Mboyi said it welcomed the judgment, adding it was always the NPA's belief that it had handed over sufficient details.

