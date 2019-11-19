Double life sentence for former KZN cop who murdered ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend

A former KwaZulu-Natal police sergeant has been sentenced to two life terms behind bars for the murder of his former girlfriend and her boyfriend, according to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

Hlanganani Nxumalo, 39, who was stationed at the VIP Protection Unit in Pietermaritzburg, was sentenced in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday to two life terms for the murders, plus five years for assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Nxumalo shot his 27-year-old ex-girlfriend and her 28-year-old boyfriend on June 23, 2018, after driving from KwaZulu-Natal to Alexandra.

"After the accused committed these offences, he drove back to KwaZulu-Natal where he was arrested. This incident led IPID [to launch] an intensive and professional investigation," IPID spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said.

"Former sergeant Nxumalo has since been dismissed from the SAPS (SA Police Service)," he said.

Seisa said the IPID leadership was "proud and happy" about the quality of the work of the investigating team, led by Phihlela Poopedi.

"IPID also appreciates the co-operation and understanding shown by the deceased's family. The deceased's family and relatives have been helpful since the incident happened," he said.

He also expressed appreciation to the witnesses, judiciary and prosecutors.



