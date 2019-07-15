 

Double life sentences for six KZN farm murderers

2019-07-15 17:49

Correspondent

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Six men accused of attacking and robbing a family on a farm in Gluckstadt near Vryheid have been convicted and sentenced to two life terms each, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Monday.

The group of men armed with rifles attacked the family at 20:30 on April 19, 2016, at their Swart Umfolozi farmhouse in Gluckstadt.

They opened fire, killing Billy van Rooyen instantly. His father, Lodewwyk van Rooyen, was wounded during the attack. Ronnie Lombard was also wounded during the shooting and was rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries. The men stole an undisclosed amount of cash before they fled the scene.

Charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, robbery and kidnapping were subsequently opened at the Gluckstadt police station. The docket was taken over by the Durban organised crime unit for further investigation.

On Friday, the men were sentenced by the Vryheid High Court after being found guilty on two counts of murder, attempted murder, robbery, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, two counts of kidnapping as well as the possession of unlicensed firearms.

The seventh accused is already serving his sentence for life imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to all crimes in November 2017 at the Madadeni High Court.

Msizeni Joseph Shezi was sentenced to two life terms on two counts of murder plus 41 years for attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Lindokuhle Zulu was sentenced to two life terms on two counts of murder and 46 years for attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm as well as the possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition.

Gcinimali Dladla, Themba Mhlanga, Mondli Nkosi, Mngcineni Gazu were each sentenced to two life terms on two counts of murder and 33 years each for attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android or iPhone.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  farm murders  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zandile Gumede 'suspension' illegal - ANC branch supporters

2019-07-15 17:48

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto stands at R420 000 with no Sunday winner 2019-07-14 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 