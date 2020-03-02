Double murder accused Rameez Patel to apply for bail based on new facts

Polokwane businessman Rameez Patel, who is accused of double murder, is set to apply for bail based on new facts when he appears in the Limpopo High Court next month.



He appeared before Judge President Ephraim Makgoba on Monday for the murder of his mother, Muhajeen, in Nirvana, Polokwane, in 2015.

"The bail application based on new facts will be entertained on April 16 and 17," Judge Makgoba said.

Patel was allegedly linked to the murder of his mother soon after he allegedly killed his wife, Fatima, in their marital home in Polokwane in 2015.

An outcome of his petition to the judge president for that murder charge to be dropped is pending.

His brother, Razeen, who also survived an attempt on his life, testified in court, under tight security late last year, that he was at Patel's house when Fatima was killed.

Razeen then told their mother about the circumstances that led to Fatima's death. She was later attacked and killed in her home.

Patel's father, Firoz, was also killed in an unsolved robbery and Yunus Mayer, who is the father of his current wife, Nazreen, was also kidnapped and killed.

However, the police have not linked the incidents to Patel.