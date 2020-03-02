 

Double murder accused Rameez Patel to apply for bail based on new facts

2020-03-02 18:34

Russel Molefe, Correspondent

Rameez Patel. (Marietie Louw-Carstens)

Rameez Patel. (Marietie Louw-Carstens)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Polokwane businessman Rameez Patel, who is accused of double murder, is set to apply for bail based on new facts when he appears in the Limpopo High Court next month.

He appeared before Judge President Ephraim Makgoba on Monday for the murder of his mother, Muhajeen, in Nirvana, Polokwane, in 2015.

"The bail application based on new facts will be entertained on April 16 and 17," Judge Makgoba said.

Patel was allegedly linked to the murder of his mother soon after he allegedly killed his wife, Fatima, in their marital home in Polokwane in 2015.

An outcome of his petition to the judge president for that murder charge to be dropped is pending.

READ | Rameez Patel waits to stand trial for mum's murder after he gets new lawyers

His brother, Razeen, who also survived an attempt on his life, testified in court, under tight security late last year, that he was at Patel's house when Fatima was killed.

Razeen then told their mother about the circumstances that led to Fatima's death. She was later attacked and killed in her home.

Patel's father, Firoz, was also killed in an unsolved robbery and Yunus Mayer, who is the father of his current wife, Nazreen, was also kidnapped and killed.

However, the police have not linked the incidents to Patel.

Read more on:    rameez patel  |  polokwane  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Double tragedy for Gauteng school as principal, pupil die in separate incidents

7 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Nowhere to go: Refugees removed from second church in Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Stikland 19:37 PM
Road name: Strand Road Eastbound

Eastbound
Mitchells Plain 18:09 PM
Road name: M7 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player just got R250K richer 2020-03-01 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 