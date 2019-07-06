Double murder being investigated after two bodies found in Hanover Park

Western Cape police are investigating a double murder after two people were shot and killed in Hanover Park on Saturday morning.

The body of a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was found in Athry Walk at around 07:20.

Around ten meters away, the body of an 18-year-old woman was found. She had a gunshot wound to her head.

“The motive for the murders is unknown at this stage,” police spokesperson FC van Wyk said.

Hanover Park has been gripped by gang violence which has left a string of murders in its wake in the recent months.

Since the start of the year, 45 people have been murdered in the area, about 17 km outside the Cape Town CBD.