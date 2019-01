South Africans watched as images of burning tyres and clouds of teargas mingled with the sounds of rubber bullets and the angry chants of Westbury residents as they clashed with police while protesting against drugs and gun violence in their community. WATCH

Two men facing double murder charges are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said the men, aged 23 and 26, were arrested in the area on Friday morning by the anti-gang and drug unit.

The duo were wanted in connection with two incidents of murder that took place in Westbury in June and in December last year.

In June 2018, the two allegedly accosted a victim who was attending a funeral in the area and opened fire. The man died on the scene.

"The second victim was shot in Westbury on December 15, 2018. It is alleged that the victim was with two other men when he was approached by the suspects who shot at him. The victim was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," said Makhubele.

READ: Police's fight against drugs in Westbury gains momentum

Police believe the two shootings could be linked to gang violence in Westbury.

Makhubele said the arrests were made after the cases were escalated to the anti-gang and drug unit.

The anti-gang and drug unit was deployed to Westbury in November last year, following the death of Heather Petersen who was killed in a shootout between suspected rival gangs.

Last month, the unit arrested a 25-year-old suspect who was found in possession of drugs worth over R100 000 following an "intensive intelligence-driven operation".

"Police management has applauded the police who work tirelessly to ensure that Westbury murderers are arrested and brought to book," said Makhubele.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter