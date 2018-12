Limpopo traffic officers have arrested the driver of a cross-border taxi who was transporting 44 passengers in a 22-seater minibus.



Seven of the passengers were children.

Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala, said the vehicle was stopped on the N1 next to Snake Park, just outside Polokwane.

The vehicle was en route to Zimbabwe from Johannesburg.

Moremi-Taueutsoala said the driver of the vehicle didn’t have a relevant Professional Driver Permit (PDP) and was arrested for driving an overloaded vehicle.

“MEC for transport and community safety Makoma Makhurupetje continues to warn road users that overloading is a very serious problem and causes tyre bursts which lead to fatalities on our roads.

“We call on our people to be vigilant, also importantly traffic officials must continue to take no nonsense approach in taking of malicious vehicles on our roads as they are responsible for many accidents in our roads,” he said.



Minister to address road safety

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande is expected to brief the media on Thursday about the preliminary festive season road safety campaign status.

READ: 5 killed in Limpopo after truck tries to overtake 2 vehicles

The status report will cover the period from the launch of the 2018 Festive Season Road Safety campaign

Nzimande will be joined by the MEC's of transport and community safety, CEO's of all road entities responsible for road safety and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).