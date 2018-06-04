 

DPE probes Gupta-linked Alexkor for environmental law compliance

2018-06-04 19:53

Jan Gerber

Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan. (Photo: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Deaan Vivier)

Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan. (Photo: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Deaan Vivier)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Department of Public Enterprises is investigating whether state-owned mining company Alexkor, which had links with the infamous Gupta family, complies with environmental legislation. 

This has emerged in Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan's answer to a parliamentary question by DA MP Veronica van Dyk, whose constituency is in the Northern Cape, where Alexkor is operative.

The probe is in addition to forensic investigations into allegations of wrongdoing at Alexkor, which relate to its contracts, the transparency of its sales and marketing of diamonds, and the lack of information on sales, which Gordhan announced earlier. 

Van Dyk asked whether Gordhan was aware that the Environmental Management Programme Report (EMPR) of Alexkor expressly forbade the building of seawalls, in the manner that was used extensively along the Namaqualand coastline.

She also asked whether he would launch an investigation into the cofferdam mining method Alexkor used in Namaqualand, which has environmental consequences for local fishermen and diamond divers.

READ: #GuptaLeaks: A tale of two captures: Alexkor, Gupta Inc and 'WMC'

In his answer, Gordhan said the department noted that the approved EMPR was based on the utilisation of sand material, as opposed to excavated material, to construct the coffer dams. In 2013, the Department of Environment and Nature Conversation gave Alexkor permission to continue with the coffer dam operations. 

Subsequently, Alexkor was required to revise the EMPR and this was submitted to the Department of Mineral Resources' regional office in the Northern Cape on May 4, 2018.

"The department noted the concerns raised with regards to the coffer dam operation at the Alexander Bay operations," Gordhan said.

"The department has commissioned an investigation into the legality of the operations to determine whether the processes followed in assessing and evaluating the likelihood of environmental impacts on socio-economic, community and marine life were considered."

"The department intends to conclude the investigation during the 2018/19 financial year."

Concerns about the coffer dam were raised last year already, following reports by what was then called ANN7 (now called Afro Worldview) and AmaBhungane.

In December,  AmaBhungane and Scorpio reported on Alexkor's links to the Guptas.

Read more on:    alexkor  |  gupta family

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ex-Israeli soldier trains SA farmers to defend themselves

2018-06-04 19:22

Inside News24

 
/News
IN-DEPTH: The family left heartbroken by the killing of their four big cats
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, June 2 2018-06-02 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 