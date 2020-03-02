Drakensberg Boys Choir faces new sex assault claims - report

Another incident of sexual abuse at the Drakensberg Boys' Choir School has been reported. (Drakensberg Boys' Choir website)

Exactly one week after allegations of rape at the Drakensberg Boys Choir School in KwaZulu-Natal were reported, another alleged incident of sexual assault at the school has come to light.

According to eNCA, a pupil's father received a frantic phone call on a Sunday morning from his 12-year-old son.

The father told the broadcaster that his son had been watching a movie the night before with other boys, who then went to sleep on a "Christmas bed" (mattresses stacked together).

At around midnight, the boy reportedly woke up and found that another boy was fondling his genitals.

Even though the boy reportedly immediately told his boarding house master about the incident, his parents could not reach anyone at the school for the day.

When the parents finally spoke to school officials, they were reportedly told the matter had been addressed and that the boys were happy with the outcome.

The father reportedly alleged that the house father attempted to take a picture of the alleged perpetrator and his son to reassure the parents that everything was fine. But the boy refused to have his picture taken, the report stated.

The matter was not reported to authorities, according to eNCA. The broadcaster quoted Dr Shaheda Omar of the Teddy Bear Clinic, who said schools may not merely conduct their own investigations in matters of alleged sexual abuse.

eNCA could not elicit a response from the school's headmaster, Greg Brooks.

Last week, eNCA reported that a former Drakensberg Boys Choir School pupil would be tried in April for the alleged rape of a younger boy.

The 13-year-old complainant reportedly related to his mother that he was forced to perform oral sex on a 14-year-old fellow pupil at the school's dormitory.

According to the mother, the incident was not reported to her until three days later. She opened a criminal case at the Winterton police station.

According to eNCA's report, the school launched an internal disciplinary hearing where it was found that the sexual act was consensual.

The National Prosecuting Authority is reportedly pursuing a case of rape after examining the evidence.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler