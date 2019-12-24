 

Dram it! Whisky thieves bust outside Bloemfontein

2019-12-24 21:01

Jeanette Chabalala

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two men were put behind bars just days before Christmas after they were arrested outside Bloemfontein for allegedly stealing 12 bottles of whisky which they later tried to sell.

According to Free State police, the men allegedly stole the bottles when they were offloaded from a truck at around 11:00 at a grocery store in the Reahola complex in Botshabelo on Saturday, Brigadier Motantsi Sam Makhele said on Tuesday.

The men, aged 23 and 24, fled the scene on foot, he said.

"It is alleged that suspects targeted the unsuspecting employees of a grocery store who were offloading liquor from a truck into the shop," he said.  

The two men allegedly emerged from the side of the truck and threatened the employees with knives, before taking the bottles. No one was injured during the incident.  

Makhele said the men were arrested two hours after the robbery while selling the liquor. 

"Some of the bottles were recovered and an undisclosed amount of cash. They will appear in court soon."

Read more on:    bloemfontein  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Matric results are coming soon! Sign up to be notified when your results become available

2019-12-12 16:29

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Mom speaks out after chilling footage goes viral of man 'snatching' toddler from trolley in Durban mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Rawsonville 18:52 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Delft 18:32 PM
Road name: Stellenbosch Arterial Road Eastbound

Eastbound
More traffic reports
Three Daily Lotto players strike it rich 1 minute ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 