Dram it! Whisky thieves bust outside Bloemfontein

Two men were put behind bars just days before Christmas after they were arrested outside Bloemfontein for allegedly stealing 12 bottles of whisky which they later tried to sell.

According to Free State police, the men allegedly stole the bottles when they were offloaded from a truck at around 11:00 at a grocery store in the Reahola complex in Botshabelo on Saturday, Brigadier Motantsi Sam Makhele said on Tuesday.

The men, aged 23 and 24, fled the scene on foot, he said.

"It is alleged that suspects targeted the unsuspecting employees of a grocery store who were offloading liquor from a truck into the shop," he said.

The two men allegedly emerged from the side of the truck and threatened the employees with knives, before taking the bottles. No one was injured during the incident.

Makhele said the men were arrested two hours after the robbery while selling the liquor.

"Some of the bottles were recovered and an undisclosed amount of cash. They will appear in court soon."