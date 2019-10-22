 

Driver faces culpable homicide charges after 8 soccer players killed in crash

2019-10-22 17:54

Ntwaagae Seleka

The driver of a truck which crashed into a tree in the North West, killing eight teenagers, faces culpable homicide charges. (iStock)

The driver of a truck which crashed into a tree in the North West, killing eight teenagers, faces culpable homicide charges. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A truck driver is expected to appear in court on Wednesday for allegedly causing the death of eight teenage soccer players in the North West over the weekend.

They were among 30 passengers who were travelling in a truck that hit a tree when the 26-year-old driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

It hit the tree at the Lobatla and Driefontein intersection in Lehurutshe on Saturday, and overturned. 

Six boys were certified dead on the scene and two others later died in hospital. 

The soccer players were heading home to Rietpan village when the accident happened. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the driver was arrested on Monday after failing to produce a driver's license. He is expected to appear in the Lehurutshe Magistrate's Court.

"He will be facing charges of culpable homicide, reckless and or negligent driving as well as driving without a driver's licence. It came out during the investigation that the suspect was a learner driver and that he had at the time of the incident, [only possessed] a learner's licence. Investigations into the case are ongoing," added Mokgwabone.

Read more on:    mahikeng  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Application to have children's voices heard in court cases dismissed with costs

20 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Armed robbers make off with laptop, cellphones and cash from Boksburg cellphone store
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Table View 18:03 PM
Road name: Marine Drive Northbound

Northbound
Newlands (Cape Town) 18:03 PM
Road name: M3 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One jackpot winner 2019-10-21 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 