 

Driver flees after killing 3 children in Eastern Cape

2019-06-08 10:05

Canny Maphanga

Police. (Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images)

Police. (Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images)

Police are looking for a driver of a vehicle who allegedly hit and killed three children along the R408 near Mqonci Village, between Dutywa and Ngcobo, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

The boys - aged seven, nine and 15 - had been walking alongside the road on Friday afternoon, said Captain Jackson Manatha.

"The motor car driver did not stop and failed to report the accident at Dutywa police station.

"Police have withheld the identities of the deceased until all family members have been notified of the incident.

They are investigating cases of culpable homicide and failure to stop after an accident.

Butterworth Cluster Commander, Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu, has condemned the driver's behaviour.

Anyone with information should contact the Dutywa police station on 047-489-1333.




