 

Driver flees as delivery truck is petrol bombed at traffic light in Cape Town

2019-08-09 19:59

Alex Mitchley

A damaged windscreen. (File photo)

A damaged windscreen. (File photo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A truck driver has broken his collar bone after fleeing from a truck that was petrol bombed on Wednesday evening.

A video shows two truck drivers sitting inside a stationary truck, when the petrol bomb is thrown. Both men fled from the truck which was at a red light on Broadlands Road in Somerset West.

The owner of Gastao's Quality Foods (Pty) Ltd, who did not want to be named, said one of his truck drivers, sitting in the passenger seat, broke his collarbone as he jumped out.

The truck was transporting Frozen/dry food and the reason for the attack is currently unknown.

Lwandle police were investigating a case of malicious damaged to property, Captain FC van Wyk said.

It is alleged that the driver and his passenger were driving on the N2 in the direction to Grabouw when unknown persons threw a petrol bomb through the passenger window, he said.

"Luckily the petrol bomb did not explode and no one sustained any injuries," van Wyk said.

Anyone with information was requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Bongekile Ntsontso on 082 522 3371 or 021 845 2060.

Western Cape trucks have increasingly become the targets of suspected criminal activity this year.

In June, an articulated truck was set alight on the N2, also in Somerset West, with some of the highway being closed, City of Cape Town traffic officials confirmed at the time.

Also in June, Bernard Groenewald died of his injuries after being petrol bombed on the N1, near Touws River.

And in May, Christopher Kgomo was killed on the N1 near De Doorns in the Western Cape when a boulder was thrown through his window.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Saturday's weather: Warm day ahead with fire danger warning

41 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lit long weekend for 1 Daily Lotto player 2019-08-08 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 