Driver flees as delivery truck is petrol bombed at traffic light in Cape Town

A truck driver has broken his collar bone after fleeing from a truck that was petrol bombed on Wednesday evening.

A video shows two truck drivers sitting inside a stationary truck, when the petrol bomb is thrown. Both men fled from the truck which was at a red light on Broadlands Road in Somerset West.

The owner of Gastao's Quality Foods (Pty) Ltd, who did not want to be named, said one of his truck drivers, sitting in the passenger seat, broke his collarbone as he jumped out.

The truck was transporting Frozen/dry food and the reason for the attack is currently unknown.

Lwandle police were investigating a case of malicious damaged to property, Captain FC van Wyk said.