 

Driver found guilty of culpable homicide in accident which killed Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere and his friend

2018-01-31 12:35

Lizeka Tandwa

Simba Mhere and Kady-Shay O'Bryan at the 2013 'You Spectacular'. (Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images)

Simba Mhere and Kady-Shay O'Bryan at the 2013 'You Spectacular'. (Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images)

Johannesburg – A 24-year-old man has been found guilty on two counts of culpable homicide for the accident which killed Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere and his friend Kady-Shay O'Bryan.

Mhere's vehicle had collided with Preshalin Naidoo's car on William Nicol Drive in Fourways, Johannesburg, in January 2015.

Mhere's father Joseph, who was also in the car, survived the crash.

During the trial, eyewitnesses alleged that Naidoo told them he could not control his vehicle and that he fell asleep.

In Naidoo's plea explanation, he stated that he lost control of his vehicle due to "unexpected mechanical defects".

More to follow.

