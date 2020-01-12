 

Driver killed, woman flung down embankment in Durban motorbike crash

2020-01-12 13:34

Jenna Etheridge

A man and woman have died after the motorbike they were travelling on apparently collided with a bridge on the N3 in Paradise Valley, west of Durban, on Sunday, Kwazulu-Natal paramedics said.

The driver, a man in his fifties, was found to be in cardiac arrest and died after attempts to resuscitate him failed, said Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

The female passenger was ejected from the bike over a bridge and landed in a ravine about 20 to 30 metres below.

Jamieson said police search and rescue teams recovered her body and were investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.

(Rescue Care)

The ravine which was woman landed in after being ejected from a bike in Durban (Rescue Care)

