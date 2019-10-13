 

Driver seriously injured in freak excavator accident

2019-10-13 12:40
North West residents allegedly forced the driver of a construction vehicle to dig up the road as part of a protest. (Screengrab)

North West residents allegedly forced the driver of a construction vehicle to dig up the road as part of a protest. (Screengrab)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

In a freak accident, a driver of an excavator sustained serious injuries after heavy construction vehicle fell into a landfill on Olifantsfontein Road in Clayville, Gauteng, on Saturday morning.

According to Netcare 911 paramedics, the excavator fell into the landfill dam because a sandbank gave way.

"The driver of the excavator a 47-year-old male had sustained fractures to his upper limb," Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement.

"The patient managed to extricate himself from the excavator, however, due to his injuries was only able to get as far as the tracks."

"Medics stabilised the patient with advanced life support intervention and once treated was immobilised and safely carried to an awaiting ambulance."

Clayville has a population of around 14 500, according to the 2011 census and is about 31km south of Pretoria.

Herbst added that the driver was transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

- Compiled by Alex Mitchley

Read more on:    pretoria  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA man accused of brutal murder in Alaska said black people are more likely to be criminals - report

2019-10-13 12:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Truck ploughs into at least 20 parked cars at KZN mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 12:36 PM
Road name: Main Road

Muizenberg 12:36 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player hits the jackpot 2019-10-12 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 