Driver seriously injured in freak excavator accident

In a freak accident, a driver of an excavator sustained serious injuries after heavy construction vehicle fell into a landfill on Olifantsfontein Road in Clayville, Gauteng, on Saturday morning.

According to Netcare 911 paramedics, the excavator fell into the landfill dam because a sandbank gave way.

"The driver of the excavator a 47-year-old male had sustained fractures to his upper limb," Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement.

"The patient managed to extricate himself from the excavator, however, due to his injuries was only able to get as far as the tracks."

"Medics stabilised the patient with advanced life support intervention and once treated was immobilised and safely carried to an awaiting ambulance."

Clayville has a population of around 14 500, according to the 2011 census and is about 31km south of Pretoria.

Herbst added that the driver was transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

- Compiled by Alex Mitchley