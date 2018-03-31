 

Driver stabbed to death after bakkie slams into pedestrians, killing six

2018-03-31 09:47

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

(iStock)

(iStock)

The driver of a vehicle was allegedly stabbed to death after crashing into a group of pedestrians in Taylors Halt, Pietermaritzburg, killing six people on Friday evening.

ER24 Spokesperson Werner Vermaak reported that six pedestrians had been killed in the accident on Edendale Road in Kwhashange, shortly after 20:00 on Friday evening.

Vermaak said the driver of the bakkie was also found with fatal injuries.

“It is understood from bystanders that members of the community allegedly stabbed the driver to death shortly after the incident,” he said.

Vermaak said five pedestrians had sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene by paramedics when they arrived.

“Another pedestrian was in a critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries on scene,” Vermaak said.

KZN EMS spokesperson Robert MacKenzie said at least four people had been fatally injured at the scene.

He also confirmed the driver of the vehicle had been assaulted after the accident, and had sustained fatal injuries.

MacKenzie said seven additional pedestrians had been transported to hospital for further medical assistance.

pietermaritzburg  |  road accident

