Driver still on the run after killing cyclist on Good Friday

The driver of a white Toyota Tazz that allegedly ploughed into a group of cyclists near Centurion on Good Friday, killing one of them instantly, has yet to hand himself over.

The Tshwane metro police said the motorist allegedly fled the scene on the R55 on Friday morning, abandoning his vehicle and a passenger who sustained minor injuries.

Cyclist Andrew Randall was killed and two other cyclists injured.

Asked for an update on Sunday on whether any arrests had yet been made, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba, said: "We will release a statement if there are any developments."

Mahamba told News24 on Saturday that the Tazz crashed into 10 cyclists at about 06:00.

Seven others came out of the accident uninjured and accompanied the injured pair to hospital for treatment.

"Because [we know his identity], we request he hand himself over to the police so that a statement can be obtained to establish what happened," said Mahamba.

Randall, 45, is a salesman from Pretoria and the father of two children, Netwerk24 reported.

Friends said that Randall's death came "too soon" and offered their condolences to his wife and family.



"I am just lost for words! I can't believe it, we send lots of love to the Randall family!! RIP Andrew Randall and thank you for all you have done to progress my cycling. You will truly be missed by many!" Dominique Janssen wrote on Randall's Facebook page.



Ashleigh Rodda wrote: "[I] can't believe you are gone Andrew, but glad that we got to see you at last weekend's cycle race, doing what you love. Our deepest sympathy and prayers go out to Tracy and the kids. I pray and trust God will hold your family and friends near to Him and comfort you all during this difficult time."