 

Drivers burn to death in horror N2 crash between truck and tanker

2020-05-09 16:29

Canny Maphanga

N2 closed after two trucks collide - KZN, 9 May 2020

N2 closed after two trucks collide - KZN, 9 May 2020 (Supplied: Paul Herbst )

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A horror crash involving a truck and a tanker carrying a flammable substance, led to the closure of the N2, near the Mtunzini Toll Plaza on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, on Saturday.

"Reports from the scene indicate that two trucks, one being a tanker transporting a flammable liquid, collided, resulting in both trucks overturning, blocking the N2 completely," Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement.

"The trucks had caught alight and were completely destroyed," he added.

An assessment by an advanced life support paramedic found that the drivers of both trucks burnt to death.

"The N2 still remains closed with authorities working to remove the wreckage from the road," Herbst said.

N2 closed after two trucks collide

N2 remains closed after two trucks collide leaving two dead (Supplied:Paul Herbst)


Read more on:    durban  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Covid-19: SA government's online coronavirus portal

2020-03-27 10:36

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Hygiene packs donated to women SANDF members
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Hanover Park 06:35 AM
Road name: Jan Smuts Drive

Cape Town 06:05 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-08 21:32 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 