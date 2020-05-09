Drivers burn to death in horror N2 crash between truck and tanker

A horror crash involving a truck and a tanker carrying a flammable substance, led to the closure of the N2, near the Mtunzini Toll Plaza on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, on Saturday.

"Reports from the scene indicate that two trucks, one being a tanker transporting a flammable liquid, collided, resulting in both trucks overturning, blocking the N2 completely," Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement.



"The trucks had caught alight and were completely destroyed," he added.

An assessment by an advanced life support paramedic found that the drivers of both trucks burnt to death.



"The N2 still remains closed with authorities working to remove the wreckage from the road," Herbst said.

N2 remains closed after two trucks collide leaving two dead (Supplied:Paul Herbst)



