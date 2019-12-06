 

Drivers' licences allegedly sold for as much as R8 600 a pop, Hawks nab 10 Limpopo officials

2019-12-06 08:46

Alex Mitchley

A driver's licence. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

The Hawks arrested 10 Limpopo testing station officials on Thursday for allegedly selling drivers' licences.

According to the unit, the 10 people, who include a senior licensing officer, three examiners, two clerks, a cashier, an instructor, a general worker and a middleman were arrested at the Malamulele and Mutale testing stations.

READ | Hawks bust 7 in Cape Town for fraudulent learner's, driver's licences

"The Hawks' serious corruption investigation team, in collaboration with Road Traffic Management Corporation centre, embarked on a project-driven investigation aimed at addressing allegations of corrupt activities at the testing stations in the province," Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said.

"The Hawks' investigation revealed that the driving licences were sold at a minimum of R8 600 per applicant.”

The 10 people are expected to appear in the Malamulele and Mutale magistrates' courts on Friday.

