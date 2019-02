Although there were no reported accidents on the roads on Thursday morning in Johannesburg, motorists have been warned to drive with caution as floods are expected due to heavy rains.

"Motorists must, however, drive with caution, keep a safe following distance and keep their headlights on because it's very dark in some parts," the Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Wayne Minnaar said.

The rain comes as Eskom implements load shedding that has resulted in some traffic lights across the province not working.

Read: Load shedding snarls up Joburg and Pretoria traffic, rain adds to the pain

Fin24 reported on Thursday that Eskom would implement stage 2 load shedding between 08:00 and 22:00, the fifth consecutive day of rotational power cuts.



Stage 2 load shedding allows for up to 2 000 MW to be shed from the national grid.

Forecaster Bransby Bulo has warned there could also be flooding in Centurion, Pretoria. There have also been heavy rains in Limpopo.



Other affected areas include the Vhembe, Blouberg and Mopani district municipalities.

Bulo said heavy rains were expected in Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga until Friday but might possibly extend through to the weekend.

"The areas that have more rain are in the eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga where measurements of about 60mm of rain were recorded this morning," Bulo said.

He said the rain was predicted till Sunday.